Operation Sindoor accelerated indigenous drone development and counter-measures

In the year since Operation Sindoor, when India and Pakistan fought their first non-contact war, the Indian defence establishment has well absorbed its lessons that automated systems are a key component of future of warfare, thereby accelerating the development and induction of indigenous drones and counter-drone measures, and putting into place a vast training infrastructure to produce tech-enabled warriors.

Advertisement

The operation in May 2025 had witnessed large-scale tri-service deployment of drones and missiles for precision strikes deep inside Pakistan rather than large formations being massed on the borders and troops firing directly at each other. The Armed Forces also effectively neutralised hundreds of enemy drones and missiles launched across the entire western frontier through an integrated air defence shield.

Advertisement

“Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, each finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems. The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated,” the Ministry of Defence had then stated in the aftermath of the five-day intense action.

Advertisement

AI-enabled Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or drones have assumed the center stage in today’s battlefield and their employment would be amplified in future, with all three services actively pursuing drone and counter-drone technologies. Precision strikes, demolition, electronic warfare, mine laying and mine breeching, surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, counter-drone operations, search and rescue, logistics and medical assistance are among tasks earmarked for drones.

“Operation Sindoor exemplified India’s evolving defence strategy, combining assertiveness with strategic restraint to safeguard national security. India’s messaging highlighted the use of advanced indigenous technology, including precision-guided munitions, loitering drones and integrated multi-domain operations,” said Lt Gen KJS Dhillion, former General Officer Commanding 15 Corps and author of Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

Advertisement

“The need for indigenous solutions to address emerging threats, especially from drones and cyber operations, was felt more urgently than ever before. As a result, India accelerated investments in radar coverage, drone technologies and AI-assisted threat detection systems,” he added.

The indigenous route

In the Army, drones of different capabilities and varying sizes are being integrated in all arms and services across hierarchical levels and the Army’s plans call for inducting thousands of drones over the next few years. While some types of drones have been sourced from foreign vendors, a great deal of emphasis is being laid on indigenous development through the industry. Many Army workshops are also fabricating drones.

Over the past year, a number of requests for proposals have been issued by the Army, inviting bids exclusively from Indian entities for the development and manufacture of different types of UAS and drones for strategic and tactical use, as well as to develop anti-drone systems. Many existing air defence weapons have been modified to detect and destroy small drones as part of the overall air defence network.

In April, the Army released the ‘Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Loitering Munitions,’ a 50-page document focusing on indigenous drone technology through a structured, demand-driven approach.

As many as 30 types of UAS and loitering munitions covering 80 variants across five categories — surveillance, strike, air defence, special roles and logistics, which can be deployed for different operational situations and terrain conditions have been identified.

The roadmap has been prepared with the assistance of the Drone Federation India (DFI), to meet long-term requirements and facilitate better planning for the industry, research and development organisations and start-ups. The DFI is an industry association representing over 550 drone companies and 5,500 drone pilots that promotes the design, development, manufacturing, adoption and export of Indian drone and counter-drone technology.

According to information shared by the Ministry of Defence, the integration of drone warfare into India’s military doctrine owes its success to years of domestic R&D and policy reform. Since 2021, the ban on imported drones and the launch of the production linked incentive scheme have catalysed rapid innovation.

“The Army’s current strategy categorises its drone into a specialized and hierarchical structure, ensuring that every level of command — from the corps down to sub-units and remote detachments has eyes and shooters in the air,” Brig JS Arora (retd), an Artillery officer said. These are low-cost high-output force multipliers that also reduce the physical risk to personnel and are ideal for asymmetrical warfare, a domain in which we achieved total superiority over Pakistan in Op Sindoor,” he added.

Training drone warriors

To support the expanding employment of drones, the Army is also restructuring its training. Drone training centers have been established at 19 key training establishments across India, including the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Infantry School and other arms-specific centers Drone operations have been embedded into the regular curriculum for officers and soldiers.

Emphasising that UAS are now a battlefield necessity, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command, Lt Gen Devendra Sharma said at an investiture ceremony in March 2026 that over 50,000 personnel have been trained in drone operations under the Command’s Drone Training Infrastructure. The Army’s vision is that every soldier will be trained in drone operation by 2027.

Several field exercises have been conducted over the past few months to validate drone and counter-drone tactics and technology. The Army is also procuring training drones, simulators and associated infrastructure.