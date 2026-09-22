Operation Sindoor lessons to be implemented in multi-nation exercise

Operational lessons derived during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last year will be applied in a multi-nation air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’, in which 40 countries, including the US, France and Germany, are expected to participate.

The exercise (September 26-October 11) is being conducted at the Indian Air Force base in Jodhpur.

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IAF Vice Chief, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, while addressing a press conference about the scope of the exercise explained: “Operation Sindoor gives us lessons. Our partners bring their own operational experience. Bringing these together in a realistic training environment allows us to test assumptions, challenge procedures, understand different methods of employing air power and improve interoperability.”

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Answering another question on how the lessons of Op Sindoor would be implemented, the Air Marshal said, “Our way of war fighting has changed and that is visible…We are not going to conduct a class on Operation Sindoor.”

The IAF Vice Chief added that the discussions and tactics that changed during Operation Sindoor would get reflected’ it is up to the participants on how much they absorb from that.

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Tarang Shakti will be the first multi-nation air exercise of this scale since the IAF’s strikes on Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor in May last year. Asked if the drone warfare scenario would be simulated, the Air Marshal said: “I think all possible scenarios should get stimulated, we will give broad guidelines.”

Earlier, briefing about the exercise, IAF officials said the drills will include large force engagements involving high value aerial assets, air mobility operations, dynamic targeting, combat search and rescue.

The diversity of missions will enable the participants to train across multiple facets of air operations, bringing together fighter support and specialist capabilities in a common operational conduct.

IAF is expected to field the Rafale and the Sukhoi-30MKI while the F-35 is set to make its debut here in an exercise on Indian soil.

This is not the F-35’s first visit to India, it has been showcased at aero-shows in Bengaluru, but the plane has never come for a military exercise. However, the IAF has operated alongside the F-35 at exercise Pitch Black in Australia in July.

The US, France, Germany, the UAE, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka will send in their air assets. Air Marshal Dixit said 32 more countries are participating as observers.