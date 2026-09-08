Modi-Putin talks: Sukhoi-57 sale to India, S-400 supply among key issues on agenda

Sale of fifth generation stealth jet, the Sukhoi-57, to India will be on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their bilateral meeting on Friday.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, while taking questions from Indian journalists at an online media briefing on Tuesday, was asked about the Sukhoi-57 and he responded: "The issue of selling those machines to India is on the agenda."

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The Indian side is wanting transfer of technology for production locally and this is a question for additional discussions that are also under way, Peskov said at the briefing which was hosted by Russian state-run news outlet Sputnik.

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Explaining the issue of technology transfer, Peskov said: "Every country wants to keep the new technology to itself. But given the advanced strategic partnership with India, we will discuss the possibilities, should they be available, of sharing those technologies with our Indian partners."

The Sukhoi-57 is a fifth-generation jet. The US and its NATO allies use the F-35 while China has a fifth-gen jet J35 and is now providing the same to Pakistan.

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Also, India and Russia are looking to discuss widening of defence cooperation, including tweaking of jointly produced missiles to provide them an edge globally, said Peskov as he spoke about the bilateral talks to be held on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Peskov mentioned how the two countries are jointly producing missiles like the Brahmos and are looking to improve upon them to make them even better.

On India seeking greater number of S-400 air defence missiles, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "Several matters will be discussed."