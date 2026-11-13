Political engagement, development, social integration key to lasting peace in J&K: Experts

Observing that sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir requires more than security gains, experts stressed that political engagement, economic opportunities, social and emotional integration, and public confidence remain essential to the region's long-term stability.

Assessing developments since 2019 across constitutional, security and economic dimensions during a session titled ‘Jammu and Kashmir: The Way Forward’ at the 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Friday, Lt Gen DS Hooda, former GOC-in-C, Northern Command, highlighted the significant decline in terrorism-related violence, stone-pelting and public protests in the region.

Gen Hooda said that one of the most significant developments since 2019 was the resolution of the constitutional question, with Jammu and Kashmir no longer having a separate Constitution and instead being governed by the Constitution of India, with all Indian laws and processes applicable to the region.

“This question is not going to be reopened, irrespective of which government is in power,” he said. In some ways, he added, this had also weakened Pakistan's position, as Kashmir was no longer considered something separate or disputed. What was required was not just security action but conflict resolution that was human-centric and people-centric, he added.

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While listing infrastructure development and investment among the key achievements, he cautioned that unemployment, continuing security concerns and the vulnerability of tourism to terrorist incidents remained significant challenges.

Lt Gen Satish Dua (Retd), former General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, traced Pakistan's proxy-war strategy through successive conflicts, its alleged role in militancy in Punjab and subsequent developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying the 1987 elections as an important turning point, he discussed the interplay between external interference and local alienation. He also highlighted the changing role of social media in radicalisation, propaganda and mobilisation.

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Acknowledging the need for stronger de-radicalisation initiatives, he noted visible changes in public expressions of national identity, including the display of the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Former Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), AS Dulat, emphasised the importance of dialogue and political engagement. Examining various aspects of Article 370, the Kashmiri Pandit community and the need to address the deeper social and emotional dimensions of integration, he stressed that the challenge extended beyond security to rebuilding trust and fostering a sense of belonging.

The problem in Kashmir, he said, was not one of security but of the psychological and emotional integration of the people with India. He called for opening channels of communication with the local population.

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Lt Gen JS Cheema, former Deputy Chief of the Army Staff, examined public sentiment, the debate surrounding the restoration of statehood and the abrogation of Article 370, as well as the continuing security implications of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025. He also discussed the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor and the renewed questions surrounding the region's path to normalcy.

Editorial note: I have retained the substance of the statements while improving readability. I have also used British/Indian English spellings such as mobilisation, radicalisation and emphasised.