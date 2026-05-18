Project Beacon marks 67 years of building borders in snow, war, insurgency

Project Beacon, the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) oldest mission that has served as the lifeline to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for over six decades, marked its 67th Raising Day on Monday. The project is mandated for the construction and maintenance of vital border infrastructure along the northern frontiers.

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“Through snowbound passes, rugged mountains and challenging conditions, Project Beacon has ensured strategic connectivity, strengthened national security and accelerated socio-economic development by constructing and maintaining vital roads, bridges and airfield infrastructure,” the BRO said on Monday.

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Initially known as Chief Engineer Roads (Ladakh), Beacon’s journey began on May 18, 1960, from a transit hut with tents pitched around it at the Tattoo Ground in Srinagar and Brig BP Wadhera as its first Chief Engineer. At the time of its raising, it comprised three units 5 Border Roads task Force (BRTF), 6 BRTF and 9 BRTF.

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The project was assigned the task of developing the Sonamarg-Kargil–Leh road, Leh-Karu-Upshi-Loma-Ungti-Chusul road, Karu-Tangtse-Chusul road, Dugti-Demchok road and Tangtse-Lukung-Phobrang road, covering approximately 1,250 km.

Subsequently, the project was assigned road development works of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir. In 1965, it took up the work of upgrading the Jammu-Srinagar stretch, now known as National Highway 44, to National Highway Double Lane (NHDL) specifications after over this road from the state public works department.

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The road had been constructed in the pre-Independence era as a Class-5 road, implying that it was just 15 feet wide with a capacity to accommodate vehicles having a payload of about 1,000 kg.

As its responsibilities increased, two more units, 16 BRTF and 20 BRTF, came under its command. Each BRTF, headed by an officer of the rank of a Colonel, has two or three sub-units called the Road Construction Company (RCC).

Subsequently, additional projects were raised by the BRO which took over responsibility of some areas in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, like Project Himank in Leh for eastern Ladakh, Project Vijayak for Kargil Sector and Project Sampark for Jammu region.

Beacon’s present area of responsibility is spread over northern and central Jammu and Kashmir, including the western axis of Zoji La pass that remains snow bound during most of the winter. It has two units under its command – 32 BRTF and 760 BRTF, both having three RCCs each.

Officers who have served with the BRO say that Project Beacon has been instrumental in transforming the rugged, inaccessible mountainscape of northern India into vital arteries of connectivity, serving both strategic defence needs and the local population in the face of immense challenges.

Engineers and personnel braved extreme altitudes of up to 14,000 feet, sub-zero temperatures, heavy snowfall, avalanches and inhospitable terrain. Insurgency in the Kashmir Valley added another layer of difficulty.

The project has constructed about 5,000 km of roads in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, not only connecting border outposts and remote habitats in the region, but also providing job opportunities to thousands of locals and contributing towards socio-economic development.

Among BRO’s 18 projects nationwide, Beacon’s roads form the backbone of India’s defence posture in the northern sector. What were once mere mule tracks, are now black-topped motorable roads capable of bearing heavy loads.

Project Beacon is also heavily involved in post-winter snow clearance at high-altitude passes, especially Zoji La. This allows for reopening of critical routes for civilian and military vehicular traffic to isolated areas like the Kupwara, Gurez Valley and Ladakh.

During the 2025-26 winter season, BRO set a record by keeping Zoji La on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, said to be among the most hazardous passes, open throughout winters for the first time ever.

Beacon’s teams also work non-stop during heavy blizzards to clear snow from crucial transport hubs like the Srinagar airport, allowing civilian flights to operate, besides keeping various military helipads and access routes functional for essential tasks. The Project also undertakes the repair and maintenance of routes for the Amarnath Yatra.