Pune runway block mirrors Leh airbase incident that led to second runway

The shutting down of the runway at Pune airport last night after an Indian Air Force aircraft made a ‘hard landing’, thereby disrupting civilian flights for a few hours, casts a throwback to an incident at Leh in 2023, where an IAF C-17 heavy airlifter blocked the runway due to a technical fault.

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This had resulted in operations being suspended at the strategic airbase for several days, prompting the IAF to expand infrastructural facilities and construct a second runway at the high altitude station.

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“The runway at Pune Airport, which was temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft, has now been restored and declared operational. All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner,” the IAF said on April 18.

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The Pune airport director, Santosh Dhoke, has been quoted in media reports saying the fighter aircraft experienced an undercarriage failure after it had a hard landing around 10.25 pm on April 17. A hard landing is when an aircraft touches down on the runway at a higher than normal speed or at a sharper angle. This could be due to the weather, pilot error or technical issues.

While the IAF has not officially identified the aircraft involved, it is reportedly a Su-30 MKI fighter jet. The Lohegaon Air Force Station, Pune, is home to two Su-30 squadrons and this was the first airbase to operate this aircraft when they were inducted.

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The Leh incident

In May 2023, an IAF C-17 on a routine logistics sortie to Leh, faced a technical issue which prevented it from moving. This resulted in the lone runway being blocked, leading to suspension of IAF fixed-wing operations as well as civilian air traffic for three days.

This had raised concern in the security establishment since Leh airbase is critical to military operations in the Ladakh region, not only for ferrying in supplies, equipment and rotating manpower, especially in winters when land routes are closed due to snow, but also housing detachments of fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Given the volatile situation along the northern frontiers and the need for logistics support and fighter cover, it was not considered acceptable for the runway to remain non-operational for extended periods and approval was accorded for a second runway. Aircraft like the C-17, IL-76, C-130, AN-32 regularly fly to Leh, at an altitude of around 10,000 feet, while frontline fighters like the Rafale, MiG-29 and Tejas operate on a rotational basis. Civilian air traffic to and from Leh is also expected to increase.

“From a dusty airstrip in the 1960s to a world-class airfield today, Military Engineering Service engineers have delivered excellence at Leh Air Force Station, constructing a runway in a record 21 months under extreme cold conditions in rugged high altitude,” the Indian Army said in January 2026, when the new runway was operationalised.

“This remarkable achievement enhances strategic readiness, supports regional development and exemplifies exceptional synergy between the MES, the Indian Air Force and the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the post added.

According to the Western Air Command, the upgraded facilities will enhance regional air connectivity, support tourism growth and improve accessibility for local communities. “Executed in coordination with multiple civil agencies, the development enables smoother aircraft ground movement, faster civil departures and improved overall airfield efficiency,” the IAF said.

Civil enclaves at defence airfields

Both, Pune and Leh airports are categorised as ‘civil enclaves’ at defence airfields. These are designated areas within or adjacent to military airbases that are used for commercial flights.

While the operational facilities such as the runway, air traffic control, navigational aids and emergency services are owned and managed by the military, the passenger terminal and civilian aircraft dispersal and parking bays are controlled by the Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Such enclaves allow civilian air traffic, including some international flights, to operate from existing military infrastructure in the country, improving regional connectivity without the need to construct separate airports which requires a lot of land and are cost intensive projects.

Chandigarh, Srinagar, Halwara, Ambala, Adampur and Bathinda are other examples of civil enclaves located in the northern region. According to AAI data, it owns 134 operational airports across the country, out of which 29 are civil enclaves. This includes three international terminals, four customs terminals and 22 domestic terminals.