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Home / Tribune Defence / Punjab honours cadets from Mai Bhago institute for securing top positions in defence entrance exams

Punjab honours cadets from Mai Bhago institute for securing top positions in defence entrance exams

The institute was started to prepare girls for entry into the Armed Forces after graduation

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:32 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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The Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute. Image credits/https://mbafpigirls.in/
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The Punjab Government on Friday honoured two girl cadets of the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, for their remarkable achievements in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examinations.

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Komalpreet Kaur is the daughter of Havildar Gurmeet Singh of the Indian Army and Baljit Kaur from Shahura village in Amritsar.

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Since 2022, 377 cadets from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for boys and Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for girls have been commissioned as officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

He added that Punjab is the only state in the country where the government runs a dedicated defence preparatory institute for girls.

“Mehakpreet and Komalpreet have given a massive boost to the state government’s mission of sending more daughters of Punjab into uniform,” he said.

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