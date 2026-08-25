Rajnath Singh approves DRDO missile technology transfer to Indian private industry

In a major boost to indigenous defence manufacturing, the Centre on Tuesday approved the transfer of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed technologies for all conventional missile systems to Indian industry for domestic production.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared the proposal, allowing DRDO to transfer missile technologies to qualified private-sector companies. The move is aimed at increasing industry participation in the defence ecosystem and accelerating indigenous production of advanced weapon systems.

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In military terminology, conventional missiles are those that destroy targets using high explosives, fragmentation or kinetic impact, and do not carry nuclear, biological or chemical warheads.

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While the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has not released a list of missile systems covered under the Transfer of Technology (ToT) framework, the category could include systems such as the Akash air defence missile, the Astra air-to-air missile and the Nag anti-tank guided missile, among others.

Announcing the decision on social media platform X, the Defence Minister's Office said Rajnath Singh had approved the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies of all conventional missile systems to Indian industries for production within the country.

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“This Transfer of Technology (ToT) marks an important milestone in promoting greater participation of the Indian industries in the defence ecosystem by enabling them to undertake indigenous production,” Singh said.

According to the government, technology transfers will be subject to prescribed qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements.

The initiative is expected to facilitate the transition of missile systems from the development stage to industrial-scale production, while leveraging the capabilities of Indian industry in manufacturing advanced defence systems.

The objective is to strengthen the country's defence industrial base, enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and create opportunities for Indian MSMEs and technology partners to join the missile production supply chain.

The government said the move would help improve operational capability, reduce import dependence and increase domestic value addition, while supporting the growth of India's defence manufacturing sector.

Tuesday's decision is separate from a recent DRDO initiative to identify private manufacturing partners for strategic missile systems. On August 17, DRDO invited Indian companies to apply as long-term manufacturing partners for missiles and guided bombs. The bid was issued by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) on behalf of DRDO's Missile and Strategic Systems (MSS) Cluster.

According to the DRDO website, the MSS Cluster is responsible for the design and development of state-of-the-art missile and strategic systems required for the country's deterrence and defence capabilities.

The cluster works on advanced technologies including ramjet and scramjet propulsion systems, guidance and homing technologies, and warhead systems.

Strategic missile programmes such as the Agni series and under-development hypersonic missile systems fall within the MSS Cluster's domain.