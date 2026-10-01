Rajnath Singh calls for fair, sensitive approach to military pension cases

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called for a “fair, sensitive and responsible” approach to handling pension cases of retired military personnel.

The Minister referred to the pension disbursement software, called the ‘System for Pension Administration - Raksha (SPARSH)’, created by the Ministry of Defence for pensioners. He said there was a need to automate grievance redressal, adding that “this could be through a conversational AI ecosystem involving chat, SMS, WhatsApp, email and phone calls”.

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On the need for quality audits, digital data accuracy and prompt resolution of grievances and court cases, the Minister said: “Our approach must be firm, fair, sensitive and responsible, especially when dealing with the legitimate dues and service rights of those who have devoted their lives to defending the nation.”

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Rajnath Singh was addressing the Defence Accounts Department’s 279th Annual Day celebration in New Delhi.

He also called for greater integration of the financial systems of the Army, Navy and Air Force and stressed the need for maximum digitisation, automation and transparency, with real-time updating of Management Information System (MIS) data.

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“The time has come for a real-time review of balances and not just an ‘annual review of balance’. Real-time data will ensure timely and informed decision-making,” the Minister said.

Rajnath Singh also unveiled three major initiatives aimed at strengthening the integration of financial information systems of the defence forces and improving the accounting and tracking of defence expenditure.

One of the initiatives, called ‘Saksham’, will focus on auditing and payment systems.

He also launched the National Compilation System (NCS) for Defence. The NCS is the single source for the accounting and compilation of all defence expenditure in India. The Ministry of Defence operates under a unique financial delegation framework, requiring budget allocation and expenditure tracking across various controllers of the Defence Accounts Department across the country.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Vice Chief of the IAF Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were present at the event.