Rajnath Singh flags F-16 jets package for Pakistan in talks with US Secretary of War Hegseth

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday raised objections to the ongoing US-aided sustainment and modernisation package for the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fleet at a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The two met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines. Singh also held separate bilateral meetings with two other counterparts from Quad countries — Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. Discussions centred on having a ‘free, open and secure Indo-Pacific’. In strategic circles, the phrase ‘free, open and secure Indo-Pacific’ is a euphemism for opposing Chinese hegemony and attempts to impede maritime traffic.

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Sources confirmed Rajnath Singh flagged risks of the US-aided sustainment package for Pakistan. In the past decade or more, fresh US military supplies to Pakistan had tapered off. After Operation Sindoor conducted in May last year, US-Pakistan military and strategic ties have been renewed, the sources added.

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The sustainment package was cleared by the US Congress in December 2025 and was notified by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). Valued at USD 686 million, it intends to extend the operational life of Pakistan’s F-16s to 2040.The Indian side also warned that advanced US technology risked falling into the hands of third parties. This comes against the backdrop of Pakistan’s close military cooperation with China.

The upgrade includes avionics upgrades, cryptographic systems and related software. It includes new 500-pound bombs and, crucially, a communication system called ‘Link-16’ providing secure data link that allows pilots real-time sharing of text, images and videos with ground commanders. The US package also includes precision navigation, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training and comprehensive logistical support.

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The DSCA notification issued in December last year had said “the sale will maintain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its ‘Block-52’ and mid-life upgrade F-16 fleet”.

The ongoing USD 686 million package is the second such upgrade for Pakistan’s F-16 jets. In October last year, the US cleared the sale of the latest iteration of missiles that can be launched from F-16 jets, which could challenge the Indian Air Force in any future skirmish with the neighbouring country.

The missiles would have the ability to hit targets in the air at ranges of 200 km-plus, which is greater than Pakistan’s PL-15E, an export version of the Chinese-made air-launched missile.

The US Department of War, in October last year, issued a contract to missile-maker Raytheon for “advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, the C8 and D3 variants”.

During Operation Sindoor, IAF hit 13 Pakistan bases, including Jacobabad, Chaklala (Rawalpindi) and Sargodha. All three are critical for maintenance facilities for US-origin F-16 jets. These bases also store key armaments for the US jets and serve as hubs for F-16 training and operations.

India’s military calculus on Pakistan is undergoing a reset amid renewed US-Pakistan military ties. A concern in South Block is about Washington’s potential to re-arm Islamabad with the latest missiles, jets and radar.