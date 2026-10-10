Rajnath Singh warns of weaponisation of sea lanes, trade routes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned that critical trade routes, vital sea lanes and vulnerable maritime choke points were being weaponised, leading to uncertainty in the international security environment.

Addressing military representatives from 40 countries on the penultimate day of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti here, he said unmanned systems and drones have altered the speed, scale, and character of military operations.

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The two-week exercise, being held from September 26 to October 11, saw participation from 40 countries, with the US, France, Germany, Australia and the UAE among those sending aircraft and personnel.

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The Minister said modern warfare is complex with new technological changes and addition of new elements.

“There is a considerable scope for cooperation in research, co-development, co-production, maintenance, training, and innovation," he said, stressing that future defence partnerships would be built on technology and trust rather than platforms alone.

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India was ready to explore these possibilities with countries committed to a stable, secure and peaceful international environment, he added.

“We are aware that no nation can afford to operate in isolation,” SIngh said, explaining that India’s goal of self-reliance, or ‘aatma nirbharta’, was not intended to isolate itself from the world.

He said Tarang Shakti was significant because it translated broader ideas of capability, technology, interoperability, and trust into operational experience. Bringing together air forces with diverse platforms and philosophy enabled aircrews and commanders to operate jointly.

“Collective learning is therefore no longer simply desirable, it is essential,” the minister said.

On evolution of warfare, Singh said it was no longer confined to land, sea and air but now extended to space, cyberspace, the electromagnetic spectrum and the information domain.

“Surprise and deep uncertainty have become the new normal," he said, pointing to the rising influence of non-state actors as another feature of the changing security landscape.

Artificial intelligence was reshaping decision support, while long-range precision weapons have significantly expanded the battlespace, he said.

Consequently, future military power be defined less by the number of platforms and more on the ability to sense, understand, decide, and act.

“Speed, precision, information, and integration are now the true defining attributes,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of indigenous defence capabilities, Singh said India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had recognised that no nation could sustain a long-drawn war without the capacity to produce its own weapons and critical technologies.

He highlighted the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, which paves the way to develop India's capability in fifth-generation stealth fighter technology.

“Our push now extends to advanced aero-engine development and co-production, aiming to master the most complex pillar of aviation technology,” the minister said.

Tarang Shakti is the first multinational air exercise of this scale since the Indian Air Force's strikes on Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor in May last year. Operational lessons from the operation have been incorporated into the exercise, officials said.

The drills included large-force engagements involving high-value aerial assets, air mobility, drone operations, air defence, dynamic targeting and combat search and rescue. The diversity of missions enabled participants to train across multiple facets of air operations, bringing together fighter support and specialist capabilities.

To keep the exercise realistic, the IAF activated five adjoining bases. Participating forces were divided into two teams, operating from separate bases to mimic a ‘real conflict’.

The IAF fielded the Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI, while the US Air Forces' F-35 made its debut in an exercise on Indian soil. The French Air Force also participated with Rafale jets.