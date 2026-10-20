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Home / Tribune Defence / Revamp of Army's indigenisation directorate on cards for enhancing operational effectiveness

Revamp of Army's indigenisation directorate on cards for enhancing operational effectiveness

The programme aims to achieve 'significant improvements' in successful indigenisation projects and reducing the import dependency

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:09 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Army is revamping its Directorate of Indigenisation for capability enhancement in areas such as indigenisation, upgrades, alternate solutions and research and development of spares and sub-systems. Pic: iStock
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With the Armed Forces laying a great deal of emphasis on self-reliance and local production of weapons and equipment, the Army is revamping its Directorate of Indigenisation for capability enhancement in areas such as indigenisation, upgrades, alternate solutions and research and development of spares and sub-systems.

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