Russia-Ukraine war offers key lessons for India as China reshapes its military: Experts

Experts deliberating on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war at the 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival highlighted that the lessons emerging from the conflict hold significant relevance for India, particularly in view of similar developments within the Chinese military.

Examining the transformation of warfare through drones, electronic warfare, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, cyber operations and space-based intelligence, the experts stressed the importance of technological adaptation, industrial resilience and indigenous defence innovation for India's future preparedness.

Maj Gen John Kendall, Deputy Commander, Land Forces, British Army, said that linking drones and intelligence to fire assaults, using electronic warfare to degrade Russia's command-and-control capabilities, taking down Russian sensors while protecting their own command systems had enabled Ukrainian forces to penetrate deep into Russian territory.

“From a British perspective, the lessons we are learning in the infantry are around reconnaissance strikes,” he said, while discussing a case study and the emerging concept of ‘reconnaissance strike capability’.

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The tactic involves dismantling enemy defensive systems, employing mission command with greater flexibility, and applying Western armoured warfare tactics, where surprise translates into tempo and speed of action.

He pointed to an unusual characteristic of Ukrainian soldiers, noting that three of the six commanders of certain assault regiments were businessmen who had fought in 2014. “When they bring soldiers into assault regiments, they take account of their civilian skills, including cyber, manufacturing and engineering. They build drones on the frontline,” he said.

The headquarters of an assault regiment has only two infantry battalions, while the third is an uncrewed systems battalion equipped with drones. In addition, Ukrainian regiments have three signal companies: one responsible for communications, another for electronic warfare, and a third dedicated entirely to innovation. These are supported by a logistics company equipped with drones.

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Moderating the session, Brig Anshuman Narang said that developments such as the deployment of one uncrewed systems battalion among the three battalions held important lessons for India.

“This is what the Chinese are trying to do in a different manner. In every section, which earlier had nine soldiers, they are introducing three robots in high-altitude areas opposite us,” he said.

Other aspects, such as combined-arms manoeuvres, electronic warfare companies and the organisational structures witnessed in Ukraine, are similar to what the Chinese are undertaking, alongside innovation at a massive pace, he added.

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Pointing out that Ukraine had become a laboratory and workshop for a new global security epoch, with implications extending far beyond the conflict, Lt Gen Raj Shukla, former GOC-in-C, Army Training Command, said that while the world was being remade, warfare was being reborn as the old order crumbled and the new one was yet to take concrete shape.

“Two AI empires are unfolding — China and the United States. They are changing the entire dynamic through software factories, algorithmic warfare and AI-enabled analytics platforms,” he said.

Hard power, after a prolonged absence, has returned as the central organising principle in geopolitics, while technology is driving national security like never before.

“We are seeing the beginnings of a revolution in military affairs unfolding around drones, AI, military autonomy, space, cyber, quantum, algorithmic warfare and technological innovation, among other areas. We are seeing these technological payoffs in squadron- and company-level battles, missile exchanges and air defence geometries,” he said.

“It began in Ukraine. We have seen it in Operation Epic Fury, and perhaps it will happen in Taiwan, if Admiral Paparo is to be believed. This is a revolution so humongous, so massive, that pundits describe it as a global security epoch. So, when we talk about changes in the Indian context, this is a much bigger issue. It goes beyond the military. The entire national security ecosystem has to respond, and major decisions have to be taken,” he said.

“We already have a very grim security calculus, and everybody knows what is happening — China, the western horizon and so forth. But the bigger challenge is this entire challenge of adaptation,” he added.

Stating that the national security market was already worth USD 3 trillion and was projected to grow to USD 8 trillion by 2030, Lt Gen Shukla said that the key players delivering solutions were no longer just large corporations such as Boeing or Lockheed Martin, but agile start-ups that were increasingly securing major orders.

“That's the reality. Everybody has to be part of the system. This is a direct challenge to the DRDO-PSU complex, which will not be able to meet this challenge of adaptation,” he said.

“This is a moment of wholesale change in strategic outlook, structural corrections, cultural practices and doctrinal adaptation. It calls for rewriting tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as a major realignment among policymakers, warfighters and industry,” he added.