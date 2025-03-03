Seminar to make Army’s armoured platforms future-ready begins at Chandimandir

A two-day seminar, Mech Tech, that aims to provide a comprehensive platform for sharing thoughts and latest technological advancement on the ‘Future Landscape of Mechanised Warfare and Infusion of Niche Technology’, began at Chandimandir Military Station in Haryana’s Panchkula on Monday.

The seminar, inaugurated by Vice-Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, underscored the imperative need for technological evolution in mechanised warfare, keeping in view emerging threats and evolving battlefield milieu.

Senior serving and retired military officers as well as representatives from the defence industry and academia discussed artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced armour protection, next generation communication networks and enhanced firepower solutions to ensure that the Indian Army’s mechanised platforms remain future-ready.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command, Lieutenant general Devendra Sharma, and other senior officers discussed emerging challenges for mechanised warfare from contemporary conflicts and plausible trajectory for future mechanised warfare.

Deliberations were also carried out on various issues which are envisaged to make the existing mechanised platforms more battle worthy in terms of mobility, firepower and survivability.

Opening an associated exhibition, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, interacted with industry representatives and emphasised the role of indigenous defence capabilities, aligning with the government’s vision of self-reliance in the defence sector.

He said that in the present decade of transformation, technology is the key component for the Army to become a future ready force. A large number of new generation weapons and equipment are being inducted in the Army and at the same time there is a huge scope to infuse technology in existing weapon systems to enhance their capability and make better fighting platforms, he added.

He also impressed upon the need to invest in research and development by industry and academia to give further impetus to start-ups and premier education institutes, especially in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Prominent defence industry players, research organisations and start-ups showcased innovative solutions for combat vehicles, sensor based warfare, and digitalised command and control systems.