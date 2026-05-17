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Home / Tribune Defence / Soldier’s wife gets new lease of life as Army helicopter airlifts kidney from brain-dead accident victim

Soldier’s wife gets new lease of life as Army helicopter airlifts kidney from brain-dead accident victim

An Army Aviation helicopter executed the critical life-saving mission from Chandimandir to Rohtak and back with precision and within stringent timelines, the Western Command says

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:56 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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The Army team and the doctors. Photo: Western Command
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The wife of a serving soldier received a new lease of life after the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in collaboration with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, successfully facilitated the retrieval and rapid air transportation of a kidney from a brain-dead road accident victim.

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