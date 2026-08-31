DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / Tata inks MoU with US' Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Javelin missile production in India

Tata inks MoU with US' Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Javelin missile production in India

Currently, Indian Army uses a mix of indigenous and foreign-origin ATGMs, including systems from France, Israel and Russia

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:32 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Javelin anti-tank missile
Advertisement

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) of US companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for the co-production of Javelin anti-tank missiles in India.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, TASL will partner the JJV to manufacture the Javelin—All Up Round (AUR) in India, a statement by Lockheed Martin said. Javelin—AUR is defined as a factory-assembled missile enclosed in its tactical launch container and ready for immediate combat use.

Advertisement

A statement by Lockheed Martin said, TASL was selected by the JJV as the prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts following an evaluation of multiple companies based on their capabilities and expertise.

Advertisement

Under the MoU, Tata and JJV will explore establishing a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin, along with capabilities to produce components in India.

This agreement will support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry and strengthening the regional stability for the Indo-Pacific.

Advertisement

In military parlance, the Javelin system is a medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). It means, the operating crew can literally ‘shoot and scoot’, the missile finds the  target on its own navigation. The missile is fired by troops on the ground to target tanks, armoured vehicles and fortified positions at distances of up to 5 km.

Currently, Indian Army uses a mix of indigenous and foreign-origin ATGMs, including systems from France, Israel and Russia.

India’s move to source an ATGM from the US comes months after the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), in November last year, approved a possible $45-million sale of 100 Javelin missiles to India.

The proposed sale includes 100 Javelin missiles, one fly-to-buy round, 25 command launch units, training aids, simulation rounds, spare parts and full lifecycle support.

The Javelin co-production effort will be beneficial for the India and US partnership through creating, building and developing a strong defence workforce in India while sustaining American jobs in the domestic supply chain, the Lockheed Martin said.

Under the proposed co-production arrangement, sub-assembly kits and guidance electronics units will continue to be produced at Lockheed Martin and Raytheon facilities in the US. These will be shipped to India for final assembly and integration.

Rich Liccion, Vice-President, JJV, and programme director, Lockheed Martin Javelin, said: “This collaboration not only expands India’s high‑tech manufacturing capabilities but also reinforces a stronger, more stable security architecture across the Indo‑Pacific region, enabling our partners around the world to respond swiftly to emerging threats.”

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TASL, said: “This initiative brings critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India’s defence industrial ecosystem."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts