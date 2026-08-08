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Home / Tribune Defence / Tax exemption on disability pension for Armed Forces still in force, MoD tells Parliamentary panel

Tax exemption on disability pension for Armed Forces still in force, MoD tells Parliamentary panel

Finance Bill had proposed taxing disability pension except for personnel invalided out due to service-related disabilities

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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The exemption from paying income tax on disability pension granted to Armed Forces personnel continues to be in forces, the Ministry of Defence had told the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence.

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The Finance Bill, 2026 had proposed to bring disability pension under the tax ambit except in cases where an individual has been invalided out of service due to a physical disability attributable to or aggravated by military service. This had drawn an adverse reaction from the service community.

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“The matter of exemption of income tax on disability pension granted to defence forces personnel comes under the purview of the Ministry of Finance. Note 12 of the Finance Act 2026 notified by the Government states that the amendments notified shall take effect on or after such date as may be notified by the Central Government in this behalf,” the ministry has stated in a report tabled by the committee on August 7.

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“Pending such notification, the entire disability pension, that is disability element and service element, of disabled officer of the Indian Armed Forces shall be exempt from Income Tax,” the Ministry added.

The Committee had earlier been apprised about the disability pension applicable to Armed Forces personnel and bringing it under the ambit of Income Tax, which was hitherto nontaxable.

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“Although, the matter of taxation comes under jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance, however, the Committee would like to recommend that since the Ministry of Defence is one of the stake-holder in the matter, the Ministry may take this important issue up to an appropriate level to examine the proposal of bringing disability pension under the ambit of Income Tax,” the Committee had recommended in an earlier report.

In its report of August 8, the Committee, however, expressed concern over the amendments involving exemption of income tax on disability pension and asked the Defence Ministry to take up this matter with the Ministry of Finance at the appropriate level so that financial concerns of the ex-servicemen, particularly the disabled personnel, are duly addressed in an upright manner.

Disability pension is paid to members of the Armed Forces who suffer medical or physical impairment that is attributable to or aggravated by military service. It consists of service element, that is, pension for the length of service rendered and the disability element, that is, compensation for injury or disease. Income Tax exemption on disability pension was first introduced in 1922.

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