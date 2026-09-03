Thales and Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited form strategic alliance to make 70-mm rockets in India

European company Thales and Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) on Thursday signed a strategic alliance agreement to establish a capability for making 70-mm rocket systems in India.

The two companies target to have first fully assembled rocket produced in India by early 2027. The alliance provides a framework for technology transfer, local production and distribution for both unguided and laser-guided 70-mm rocket systems and associated equipment, a statement of Thales said.

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The collaboration aims to develop a robust local supply chain and position India as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for advanced rocket systems.

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The rocket has a multi-platform integration across air, land and maritime domains, including helicopters like Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-WSI) and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), helping enhance operational readiness and combat superiority.

Thales’ 70mm rockets are well suited to counter-drone missions for evolving aerial threats.

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This strategic partnership combines Thales' combat-proven rocket technologies with KSSL's manufacturing, integration and testing capabilities to support both Indian and global requirements.

The two signed their agreement in the backdrop of the visit by a high-level Belgian delegation led by Prime Minister Bart de Waver.

The partnership marks a step in strengthening India-Belgium defence cooperation while advancing India's ambition to become a globally competitive defence manufacturing hub. By combining Thales' advanced rocket technologies and global market reach with KSSL's established expertise in defence manufacturing, system integration and industrialisation, the companies will create an indigenous capability to address domestic requirements and support international opportunities.

As part of this collaboration, Thales will leverage its partnership with India and contribute its global expertise in 2.75-inch / 70-mm rockets and launchers developed in Belgium, while KSSL will utilise its local manufacturing and testing facilities to support production and integration of components from Thales’ qualified supply chain, ensuring international quality standards.

Ankur Kanaglekar, Vice-President – India, Thales, said: “This will enhance India’s operational readiness and advance its vision of self-reliance in critical defence technologies.”

Neelesh Tungar, CEO, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, said: “Beyond strengthening the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces, it advances the vision of 'Make in India for the World,' positioning India as a globally competitive hub for advanced defence technologies."

The rockets are trusted across 55 countries.