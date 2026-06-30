Two key Army corps, II and XIV, get new commanders

As part of the ongoing reshuffle at the Army’s top level, new commanders have been appointed to head two key corps base in north-western India.

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Lieutenant General Manish Luthra has assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding of II Corps at Ambala. Also known as the Kharga Corps, it is the Army’s most potent strike formation and had played a significant role during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

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Earlier, he served as the Director General Military Operations at Army Headquarters from September 2025 onwards.

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He takes over from Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar who has been elevated as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command at Pune. During his tenure at Ambala, he spearheaded the Corps’ transformation towards multi-domain operations, integrating emerging technologies, modern warfighting concepts and enhanced jointness into operational planning and execution.

His tenure also witnessed the successful validation of new organisational structures and innovative operational concepts, significantly strengthening the Corps’ future warfighting capability, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

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Lieutenant General Madanraj Pande has taken over as the General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps at Leh from Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla.

Known as the Fire and Fury Corps, it was set up in the aftermath of the 1999 Kargil conflict and is responsible for operations in Eastern Ladakh, including the Line of Actual Control and Siachen Glacier. It also undertakes community development programmes for the civilian populace residing in remote areas.

On the occasion, the outgoing Corps Commander conveyed his appreciation to all ranks for their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment, while the incoming Corps Commander exhorted the troops to continue upholding the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army in the service of the Nation, according to a defence spokesperson.