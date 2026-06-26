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Home / Tribune Defence / UAE military delegation sees military prowess along India’s western front

UAE military delegation sees military prowess along India’s western front

The delegation also was given first-hand experience on state-of-art AI and Quantum lab facilities, modern weapon systems and tactical training methodologies

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:59 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The Army hosts a delegation from the UAE.
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A military delegation from the UAE has been shown around Indian Army’s   firepower and training abilities.

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The delegation leader Brig Gen Staff Mohamed Khamees Al Hassani, Deputy Commander, UAE Land Force, paid homage at National War Memorial on Thursday.  

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Earlier, the five-member delegation of UAE Army led by Brigadier General Al-Hassani, visited the Army War College at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh and the Infantry School at the same location. The delegation was briefed on the institutional training imparted at various establishments located at Mhow.

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The delegation also was given first-hand experience on state-of-art AI and Quantum lab facilities, modern weapon systems and tactical training methodologies.

The Army War College posted on X saying it hosted a high-level UAE delegation. Discussions covered contemporary conflicts, multi-domain operations, and avenues for bilateral cooperation in professional military education.

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A day earlier, the delegation had visited an Army division tasked westwards. The delegation witnessed mechanised manoeuvres and integrated operations showcasing own UAV and Counter-UAV capabilities. The Army’s South Western Command said during interactions, both sides exchanged views on contemporary security challenges, emerging defence technologies and evolving operational concepts, reaffirming the shared commitment of India and the UAE towards strengthening military-to-military cooperation and fostering a robust friendship.

Sources said India and the UAE had rapidly deepened defence ties since 2023, moving from periodic exercises and equipment cooperation to a formal Strategic Defence Partnership that expanded cooperation across maritime security, defence industry collaboration, cyber and counter terrorism, training and interoperability, and intelligence sharing.

The two governments signed a Letter of Intent toward a Strategic Defence Partnership in January 2026, committing to negotiate a framework agreement to deepen and broaden defence cooperation.

 

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