US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on visit to Headquarters Western Command

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor is paying a visit to Headquarters Western Command in Chandimandir.

“Just landed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army,” Gor posted on his X-handle on Monday afternoon.

The Indian Army or the US Embassy have not released any official word about the visit, but it is expected to concern bilateral ties, furthering defence cooperation, discussing regional security and undertaking activities like joint training exercises.

The Western Command is an important Indian Army formation against Pakistan, responsible for operations along the western border from Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Fazilka in Punjab in the South. It had also played a key role in Operation Sindoor, the five-day intense India-Pakistan military engagement in May 2025 during which India had successfully carried out multiple precision strikes against several Pakistani terrorist and military sites.

It is also expected that the visiting US diplomatic delegation would be familiarised with Western Command’s role and operational responsibility and there could be an interaction with senior officers.

Gor’s visit to Chandimandir is on the heels of the Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo’s visit to India. The US’ oldest and the largest geographic combatant command, its area of responsibility encompasses 36 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China but excluding Pakistan.

“Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the US-India defense partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations,” Gor had said on X on Sunday.

Visits by foreign Ambassadors to military formations and field establishments are rare, which are generally done by serving military officers of attaches. A few years ago, the then High Commissioner of Canada had visited Chandimandir, including the command Hospital, where she had interacted with recuperating soldiers. Several top generals from western armies have visited Western Command or its establishments in the past.

The 39-year old ambassador who had presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on January 14, has also been serving as the US special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs since August 2025.