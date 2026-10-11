US made no formal F-35 jets offer to India, says IAF Chief

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday said the US had made no official offer to sell F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets to India, while also clarifying that no final decision has been made on the Russian proposal for Su-57 fighter aircraft.

He revealed this while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur.

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Sitting alongside General Kevin Schneider, Commander of the US Pacific Air Force, the IAF Chief responded to a question about the reported F-35 offer with a humorous remark, saying, “Your people don’t even let us go near the aircraft, and you are talking about selling it to us.” The IAF chief also addressed the possibility of India acquiring Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter aircraft. He said that it has come to their notice that Russia has made an offer but clarified that “no decision has been made” regarding whether the aircraft needs to be evaluated or not.

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The ongoing multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ has fine-tuned operational lessons from Operation Sindoor through realistic scenarios, he said said, while listing ‘terminating a conflict’ at the right moment as a key lesson.

While responding to a question with an apparent reference to China, he said, “The exercise had no messaging for anyone in the Indo-Pacific.” The exercise saw the participation of 40 countries, with the US, France, Germany, Australia and the UAE sending aircraft as well as personnel.

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He referred to the outcome of Operation Sindoor, saying, “Once a set of objectives are achieved, there is no point in continuing with any war.”

Meanwhile, asked specifically if the Russian S-400 air defence system was activated during the exercise, the IAF Chief asked Director of the Exercise Air Vice Marshal Ashok Raj Thakur to respond. “All scenarios in the exercise were real and we used assets like radars or airborne surveillance systems. It was as per the construct of the exercise and not based on Russian or American systems. We knew which system to expose,” Air Vice Marshal Thakur said.