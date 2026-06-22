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Home / Tribune Defence / US notifies sale of support services for India's Apache helicopters, M777A2 howitzers

US notifies sale of support services for India's Apache helicopters, M777A2 howitzers

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency, which administers the Foreign Military Sales programme of the US, issues the arms sales notification in the Federal Register on June 17

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 10:24 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The US has formally notified the proposed sale of sustainment support services and related equipment for India's Apache helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers at an estimated cost of USD 482.2 million.

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The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which administers the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme of the US, issued the arms sales notification in the Federal Register on June 17.

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On May 18, the Department of State informed the US Congress about the possible sales of services for Apache Helicopters and M777A2 ultra-light howitzers to India.

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India inducted the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, procured from the US under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, to bolster its artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous terrain.

The Indian Army also operates AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, regarded as among the world's most advanced combat helicopters, for precision strike and battlefield support missions.

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As per the notification, India has requested long-term sustainment support for its M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

"The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 230 million," the notification said.

In a separate notification, the Department of Defence said India has sought AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and programme support.

The estimated cost of the Apache support package is USD 198.2 million.

The principal contractors for the Apache support services deal will be Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin, while BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK, will be the principal contractor for the M777 howitzer support programme.

The Department of Defence said the proposed sale of assistance for helicopters and howitzers will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.

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