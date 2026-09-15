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Home / Tribune Defence / Western Command commemorates 80th Raising Day at Chandimandir

Western Command commemorates 80th Raising Day at Chandimandir

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, lays a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:21 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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General VP Malik, former Chief of the Army Staff, along with some former Army Commanders and senior veterans, was among those who paid floral tributes at the war memorial. Tribune Photo
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The Army’s Western Command commemorated its 80th Raising Day at Chandimandir on September 15, marking eight decades of distinguished service, valour and sacrifice in the defence of the nation.

On the solemn occasion, Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial to pay homage to those who had made the supreme sacrifice.

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General VP Malik, former Chief of the Army Staff, along with some former Army Commanders and senior veterans, was among those who paid floral tributes at the war memorial. A ceremonial guard reversed arms as a mark of respect while buglers sounded the Last Post.

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The genesis of Western Command dates back to the reorganisation of the Indian Army under the Kitchener Reforms of 1905. Following Independence, the eastern portion of the erstwhile Northern Army was reorganised as the Delhi and East Punjab Command in September 1947, which was subsequently christened as Western Command in January 1948.

Since then, the Command has distinguished itself in the wars of 1947-48, 1962, 1965 and 1971, as well as in numerous subsequent operations. More recently, during Operation Sindoor, Western Command demonstrated exemplary operational readiness, professionalism and joint synergy in the effective execution of assigned tasks along the western front.

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This steadfast commitment was equally evident during Operation Rahat in 2025, wherein the Command swiftly mobilised its resources for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, providing timely rescue, relief and support to affected communities.

“Together, these operations exemplify the Command’s ability to remain decisive in operations and compassionate in service, upholding its enduring legacy of valour, sacrifice and service to the Nation,” a defence spokesperson said.

The history of Western Command bears testimony to exceptional courage, steadfast devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice. Its warriors have displayed exceptional courage and devotion to duty, earning 11 Param Vir Chakras, one Ashoka Chakra and 143 Maha Vir Chakras, besides numerous other gallantry and distinguished service awards.

Over the past eight decades, Western Command has progressively transformed into a modern, agile, technology-enabled and combat-ready force, responsive to the evolving character of warfare.

Its continued growth is underpinned by capability enhancement, technological absorption, innovation, jointmanship, realistic training, resilient infrastructure and sustained operational preparedness.

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