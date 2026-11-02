The signing of contracts by the Ministry of Defence on Monday for the construction of eight corvettes will not simply add eight more warships to the Indian Navy's fleet. These vessels will bring in new technologies, advanced sensors and sophisticated weapons systems. The Navy expects to receive the first ship by 2030.

The Ministry of Defence on Monday signed contracts worth Rs 53,866 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy. GRSE will build five corvettes, while GSL will construct the remaining three.

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The ships will carry advanced missiles, weapons and sensor systems, enabling them to operate across the air, surface and sub-surface domains. This represents the key technological shift. The new warships will replace the ageing Khukri and Kora classes of Indian Navy vessels. The eight corvettes are intended to succeed these two classes, with the new ships designed to undertake several roles simultaneously.

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Enhanced capabilities

The next-generation corvettes will feature enhanced capabilities, advanced sensors and sophisticated weapons systems.

Designed for a wide spectrum of maritime missions, the NGCs will undertake multi-role operations, including offensive ship-to-ship and ship-to-surface missile attacks, anti-missile defence, anti-submarine warfare, escort duties, maritime interdiction operations (MIO), including Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), and local naval defence.

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To support these missions, the warships will be equipped with an advanced suite of weapons, sensors and navigation systems. The proposed systems include Medium-Range Anti-Ship Missiles, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) and 324 mm torpedo tubes.

The armament suite will also include an OTO Melara 76 mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) with the latest upgrade, an AK-630 Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) and 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns (SRCGs), integrated with an Electro-Optic-based Fire Control System (EOFCS).

The sensor suite will include an Electro-Optical Infrared Search and Track (EOIRST) system and a Multi-Function Surveillance, Track and Guidance Radar (MFSTAR). The corvettes will also have helicopter-operating capabilities, enhancing their operational flexibility across a range of maritime scenarios.

Size and specifications of the corvettes

Each warship will measure 127 metres in length, with a beam of 17.6 metres and a specified deadweight tonnage of 4,950 tonnes. The vessels will have an endurance of 14 days at sea without replenishment and a maximum speed of 26 knots.

Designed to accommodate 11 officers and 139 sailors, the vessels will be built in accordance with the classification requirements of a Naval Headquarters-approved classification society.

The corvettes will feature an advanced Combined Diesel and Gas Turbine–Cross-Connect (CODAG-CC) propulsion arrangement, driving two controllable-pitch propellers (CPPs). This propulsion architecture is designed to meet the operational requirements of these versatile frontline combat platforms.

Indigenous in-house design

The NGCs are based on a new in-house Indian Navy design using the latest shipbuilding technology. The Navy's own design directorate keeps control of the design, including how sensors and weapons are integrated and how the ship can be upgraded later. Indigenous content is a stated goal.