1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

New Delhi, October 9

In less than a year, the Delhi Government has installed 1,000 electric-vehicle (EV) charging points under its single window facility, wherein any resident of Delhi can request installation of a charger either through the online portal or by making a phone call, the government said on Sunday.

The Delhi EV policy provides for a subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow-charging points. The net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500.

As many as 682 charging points have been installed at 315 locations by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BSES), 150 points at 70 locations by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and 168 points at 50 locations by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

As many as 59 per cent of these chargers have been installed by Resident Welfare Associations, 15 per cent EV chargers have been set up on office premises and 13 per cent at e-rickshaw parking areas, the Delhi Government said in a statement. It added that it would spend Rs 60 lakh as subsidy on these 1,000 charging points.

Claiming that the Delhi Government is committed to providing a network of charging facilities within 3 km travel from anywhere in Delhi, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Delhi plans to instal 18,000 charging points in the next three years, making it easier for the citizens of Delhi to opt for an electric vehicle instead of an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. By the end of 2024, Delhi is determined to have one electric vehicle in every four new ones bought.”

In November 2021, the Delhi Government came up with single window facility for installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in Delhi.

Through the facility, any resident of Delhi can request installation of a charger from empanelled vendors on his/her premises either through the online portal of a distribution company or by making a phone call, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi said in its statement.

It further stated, “The Delhi EV policy provides for a subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow-charging points. The net cost paid by the user after deducting Rs 6,000 includes EV charger, installation and maintenance costs for three years. The net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500.”

