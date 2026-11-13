1.02 cr MT of legacy waste cleared from Bhalswa landfill, says Mayor

Around 1.02 crore metric tonnes of legacy waste have been cleared from the Bhalswa landfill site, while another 23-25 lakh metric tonnes remain to be disposed of, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on Thursday during an inspection of the site.

Wahi said a new agency had been awarded the contract for waste disposal at the landfill and officials had been directed to expedite bio-mining operations. He added that progress would be reviewed daily to ensure the remaining waste was cleared within the stipulated timeframe.

The Mayor said nearly 30 per cent of the land at the Bhalswa landfill site and 60 per cent at the Okhla landfill site had been reclaimed through the disposal of legacy waste. Plans were being drawn up for the future utilisation of the reclaimed land, he added.

Wahi also said the disposal of fresh waste would be accelerated by increasing the number of machines deployed at the site. A state-of-the-art machine, named ‘Vajra’, was being installed for this purpose, he added.

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The Mayor said the mountain of waste at Bhalswa would be completely cleared within the stipulated timeframe.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, Additional Commissioners Sanjeev Kumar Mittal and Prasanna Ramaswamy, North Zone Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, Outer North Zone Deputy Commissioner Raghavendra Meena and Engineer-in-Chief KK Sharma were among the officials present during the inspection.