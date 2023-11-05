Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

PTI

Noida, November 4

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday slapped fines worth Rs 1.56 crore on those violating GRAP III norms across Noida and Greater Noida, with those penalised for pollution including construction major L&T and a government contractor, officials said.

A major fine of Rs 50 lakh each was imposed on private group housing projects Renox in Greater Noida sector 10 and Roseberry in Noida Sector 43 and Dreamtech Electronics in Greater Noida, according to an official statement.

“In view of the seriousness of pollution in the district, in order to take effective action, I myself inspected the situation at various under construction sites along with officials of the police and the administration. Today, penalties totaling Rs 1.56 crore were imposed,” District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma posted on X.

#Environment #Pollution