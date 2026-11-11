Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / 1.7K challaned for improper parking during eight-day anti-encroachment drive

1.7K challaned for improper parking during eight-day anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Traffic Police removed 272 e-rickshaws and 238 roadside vendors

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Delhi Traffic Police issued 1,772 challans for improper parking and removed 272 e-rickshaws and 238 roadside vendors from obstructed stretches during an eight-day enforcement drive aimed at easing traffic congestion and reclaiming public roads.

The special drive, conducted under ‘Mission Safai’ between November 1 and 8, also saw 67 vehicles being towed away for illegal parking, taking the total number of violations and obstructions addressed to 2,349, police said on Tuesday.

The drive was carried out across the Northern Range on the directions of DCP (Traffic), Northern Range, Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal, with a focus on removing roadside encroachments, checking unauthorised parking and ensuring smoother traffic movement, particularly during the festive season.

Traffic police teams took action against vehicles parked in violation of traffic regulations, unauthorised roadside vendors and e-rickshaws obstructing roads and pedestrian pathways.

Advertisement

According to the police, the enforcement exercise was aimed at reducing congestion, improving pedestrian access and ensuring that public roads remained free of obstructions.

The Northern Range Traffic Police said such special drives would continue to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and facilitate hassle-free movement for commuters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts