1.7K challaned for improper parking during eight-day anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Traffic Police issued 1,772 challans for improper parking and removed 272 e-rickshaws and 238 roadside vendors from obstructed stretches during an eight-day enforcement drive aimed at easing traffic congestion and reclaiming public roads.

The special drive, conducted under ‘Mission Safai’ between November 1 and 8, also saw 67 vehicles being towed away for illegal parking, taking the total number of violations and obstructions addressed to 2,349, police said on Tuesday.

The drive was carried out across the Northern Range on the directions of DCP (Traffic), Northern Range, Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal, with a focus on removing roadside encroachments, checking unauthorised parking and ensuring smoother traffic movement, particularly during the festive season.

Traffic police teams took action against vehicles parked in violation of traffic regulations, unauthorised roadside vendors and e-rickshaws obstructing roads and pedestrian pathways.

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According to the police, the enforcement exercise was aimed at reducing congestion, improving pedestrian access and ensuring that public roads remained free of obstructions.

The Northern Range Traffic Police said such special drives would continue to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and facilitate hassle-free movement for commuters.