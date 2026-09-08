Rs 1-cr relief for Delhi building collapse victims’ kin, Sood’s accountability among CJP’s 7 key demands

A day after the building collapse in Satya Niketan, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has released a list of seven demands, including a probe into the alleged nexus involving the PG “mafia”, structural safety audits and compensation of up to Rs 1 crore for the victims’ families.

The party put forward demands, seeking what it described as concrete action to prevent another such tragedy in Delhi’s densely populated student and PG clusters.

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Its first demand was an independent criminal investigation into the alleged “PG mafia” and its links with the wider administrative and political system. The CJP also sought engineering-grade structural audits of all educational buildings and student clusters in the Capital.

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The party demanded that the report of the 13 district committees formed after the Hauz Rani incident be made public. It also called for a publicly searchable database listing buildings that have been assessed and declared structurally safe.

The shortage of accommodation for students was another major concern raised at the press conference. The CJP said Delhi University currently has hostel capacity for only around 7,000 students and demanded a substantial expansion of residential facilities to reduce dependence on private paying guest accommodation.

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For the families caught up in the Satya Niketan tragedy, the party demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for each deceased victim’s family and Rs 20 lakh for those injured.

The CJP also demanded that the accountability of minister Ashish Sood be established.

The party criticised the alleged shortage of modern machinery for clearing the debris and claimed that government ambulances were delayed.