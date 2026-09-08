DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Rs 1-cr relief for Delhi building collapse victims’ kin, Sood’s accountability among CJP’s 7 key demands

Rs 1-cr relief for Delhi building collapse victims’ kin, Sood’s accountability among CJP’s 7 key demands

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CJP's Saurav Das addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

A day after the building collapse in Satya Niketan, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has released a list of seven demands, including a probe into the alleged nexus involving the PG “mafia”, structural safety audits and compensation of up to Rs 1 crore for the victims’ families.

The party put forward demands, seeking what it described as concrete action to prevent another such tragedy in Delhi’s densely populated student and PG clusters.

Advertisement

Its first demand was an independent criminal investigation into the alleged “PG mafia” and its links with the wider administrative and political system. The CJP also sought engineering-grade structural audits of all educational buildings and student clusters in the Capital.

Advertisement

The party demanded that the report of the 13 district committees formed after the Hauz Rani incident be made public. It also called for a publicly searchable database listing buildings that have been assessed and declared structurally safe.

The shortage of accommodation for students was another major concern raised at the press conference. The CJP said Delhi University currently has hostel capacity for only around 7,000 students and demanded a substantial expansion of residential facilities to reduce dependence on private paying guest accommodation.

Advertisement

For the families caught up in the Satya Niketan tragedy, the party demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for each deceased victim’s family and Rs 20 lakh for those injured.

The CJP also demanded that the accountability of minister Ashish Sood be established.

The party criticised the alleged shortage of modern machinery for clearing the debris and claimed that government ambulances were delayed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts