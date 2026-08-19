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Home / Delhi / 1 killed, 5 injured in CNG station blast in Delhi's Tikri Kalan

1 killed, 5 injured in CNG station blast in Delhi's Tikri Kalan

Preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred while CNG was being filled at the station through a refilling truck

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:20 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A person filling CNG was killed and five others were injured after a powerful blast at a fuel station in outer Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

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Preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred while CNG was being filled at the station through a refilling truck. A loud blast took place during the process, triggering panic at the site.

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Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Authorities have started an investigation to determine the cause of the blast. Officials are examining whether it was triggered by a gas leak or a technical fault in the refilling system.

The incident has also raised concerns over safety measures at the CNG station and the procedures followed during the refilling process.

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The station equipment and the refilling truck are likely to undergo a technical examination to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

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