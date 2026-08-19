A person filling CNG was killed and five others were injured after a powerful blast at a fuel station in outer Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Advertisement

Preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred while CNG was being filled at the station through a refilling truck. A loud blast took place during the process, triggering panic at the site.

Advertisement

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Authorities have started an investigation to determine the cause of the blast. Officials are examining whether it was triggered by a gas leak or a technical fault in the refilling system.

The incident has also raised concerns over safety measures at the CNG station and the procedures followed during the refilling process.

Advertisement

The station equipment and the refilling truck are likely to undergo a technical examination to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.