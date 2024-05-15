1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

A 46-year-old man lost his life in a fire that broke out at the Income-Tax (I-T) Office in Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, seven persons were rescued from the place and rushed to hospital.

The Fire Department received an alert regarding the incident at 3.07 pm at the building opposite the old Police Headquarters. Twenty-one fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A victim, who was working as an office superintendent at the I-T office, was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Videos began circulating on social media which showed people in the building seeking refuge on a window ledge while escaping the fire. After firefighters arrived at the spot, people were assisted in descending safely by using ladders.

“I received information at 4 pm that seven persons – five men and two women – were rescued from the third floor of the building. The process of completely dousing the flames is still ongoing,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

According to the ‘X’ account of the I-T Department, no physical records have been damaged. Besides, there was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all I-T returns were being filed online and all related proceedings were also being conducted electronically.

The department also extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the departed soul and assistance to his family in this hour of grief.

