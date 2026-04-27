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Home / Delhi / 1 dead as cop fires in Dwarka

1 dead as cop fires in Dwarka

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:29 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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A labourer was killed and another injured after a Delhi Police personnel allegedly opened fire in the Dwarka area of the national capital in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

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The incident occurred around 2 am in Jaffarpur Kalan, where Head Constable Neeraj, posted with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, allegedly fired at two labourers following an altercation.

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According to the police, the victims were reportedly part of a late-night gathering when an argument broke out over noise, escalating into violence. Both labourers sustained bullet injuries, out of whom one died, while the other is undergoing treatment.

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“The accused is absconding. A manhunt has been launched and multiple teams are conducting raids to trace him,” a senior police officer said. Investigators are also probing whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The police said the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

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