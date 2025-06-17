1 held for cyber fraud

The police arrested a Nuh-based cyber-criminal, who would commit fraud by targeting private schools in Karnataka and Hyderabad. He used to send fake payment messages to the school accountants, portraying them as children’s fee.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Salim, alias Salli, a resident of Jalaka village in Nuh district. Officials have recovered a mobile phone with a fake SIM card from his possession.

Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the Nuh police, said Salim’s moderation of committing the crime was quite clever. He used to search the contact numbers of accountants of private schools in Karnataka and Hyderabad from Google. Following this, he would send fake payment messages to the school accountants.

“Then, he would call and claim that the excess amount of fees had been deposited by mistake and would demand a refund of the amount. In this way, he used to cheat schools and take money from them. A cyber complaint was filed against Salim’s mobile number on the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center portal, on the basis of which, the team arrested him,” added the spokesperson.