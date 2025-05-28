DT
Home / Delhi / 1 held for duping woman of Rs 11K

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:01 AM May 28, 2025 IST
A 30-year-old man, Hizbul Bari, was arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi woman of Rs 11,500 by posing as a representative of a popular women’s clothing brand on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The accused created fake business profiles to run low-value scams. The fraud was traced to Assam, where Bari was arrested in a raid on May 24. At least four more victims have been identified.

