1 kg gold hidden as silver coated armlets seized at Delhi airport, 2 women booked for smuggling

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have busted an alleged gold smuggling racket by seizing around 1 kg of gold concealed in the form of traditional armlets worn by two women passengers arriving from Istanbul.

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The two passengers landed at the airport on Wednesday and were intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) after crossing the Customs Green Channel. The interception was carried out on the basis of Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, Customs said.

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Although the X-ray screening of their baggage did not reveal anything suspicious, both women triggered the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) during the security check, prompting officials to conduct a detailed personal search.

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The search led to the recovery of approximately 1 kg of gold, which officials said had been "coated with an outer layer of silver and ingeniously concealed in the form of Baajubands (traditional armlets) worn on their upper arms."

Customs said: "No suspicious images were noticed during X-ray screening of their baggage, but the metal detector alert led officers to uncover the concealed gold."

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A case of gold smuggling has been registered against the two passengers. Customs officials said that further investigation in the matter is under process.

The seizure underscores the increasingly sophisticated methods being employed by smugglers to transport precious metal through airports, with Customs officials relying on intelligence based profiling and physical verification to detect such attempts.