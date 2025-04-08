1 killed, 3 hurt in accident in Gurugram

A man was killed while three others, including a woman, were seriously injured after a speeding mini-truck hit a car from behind on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near IFFCO Chowk on Monday. An FIR was registered and the police arrested the mini-truck driver on Monday.

The victim was identified as Riyaz Ansari (40). According to the complaint filed by a Bihar resident, he, along with Riyaz, Sahil Mansoori and Rihana Khatoon, was going to his village in Bihar in the car.

When they reached the IFFCO Chowk flyover, their stopped their car due to some technical issues. Meanwhile, a speeding mini-truck came and hit their vehicle from behind. All of them sustained injuries. Passers-by rushed all of them to hospital, where the doctors declared Riyaz dead. Others are being treated in hospital.

An FIR was registered and the driver was arrested on Monday. The accused was identified as Akhilesh, a resident of Kasganj in UP. A police spokesperson said further probe was underway.