1 lakh commuters challaned over pollution violations

New Delhi, May 12
A total of 1,01,164 instances of Pollution Under Control Certificates violations were recorded in the first four months of 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday.
This is 30 per cent higher than the violations recorded last year during the same period — between January 1 and April 30, official data of the police revealed.
“We have conducted an analysis of the top 10 traffic circles, including Model Town, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh and Tilak Nagar, with the highest number of challans issued in 2024,” said a senior officer.
