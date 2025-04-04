1 nabbed for killing labourer in Gurugram

The police have arrested a person for killing a labourer in Gurugram. The victim was beaten to death by the accused over demanding payment for his

services.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Amit (29), a resident of Kolana village in Rewari district, was beaten to death on March 31. The brother of the deceased filed a complaint with the police, stating that on March 31, a man had come to the Bhuteshwar temple to hire a labourer.

“When my brother asked for Rs 700 for the work, the man said he would give Rs 500. However, the discussion eventually turned into a quarrel, following which the accused, along with his accomplices, thrashed my brother with sticks and fled the spot. Later, he succumbed to his injuries,” the complainant said.

An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station. The police arrested one of the accused from near the Basai flyover on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vikas (25), a resident of Pandu Pindara village in Jind district.

“We are questioning the accused and conducting raids to nab others,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.