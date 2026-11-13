10.66L challans issued in Gurugram in 9 months, Rs 200 cr fines imposed

ITMS issued 4.61 lakh e-challans between July and September, accounting for nearly 43 per cent of the total generated in the first nine months of 2026, with fines amounting to Rs 200.66 crore.

Gurugram’s camera-based traffic enforcement is gathering pace, with the city’s Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) generating 10,66,385 e-challans between January and September 2026, with fines totalling Rs 200.66 crore. Nearly 43 per cent of these challans were issued in the last three months of the period.

Official data shows that 4.61 lakh challans were generated between July and September. August recorded the highest monthly figure at 1,64,773, followed by July with 1,50,393 and September with 1,46,248. This translates into around 1.5 lakh challans a month in the third quarter, compared with roughly one lakh a month in the first half of the year.

The fines work out to an average of nearly Rs 1,880 per challan.

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The system, linked to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), detects several traffic violations, including jumping red lights, stop-line violations, riding without helmets, triple riding and wrong-side driving. Detection of over-speeding is due to begin by the end of November 2026, when speed radars are deployed.

CCTV network to expand

to 5,287 cameras

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The GMDA currently has 1,565 cameras in place, of which 1,200 were installed under Phase-I and 365 through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Another 2,722 high-resolution, 8-megapixel cameras are being installed under Phase-II, while 1,000 more have been proposed through CSR initiatives. Once completed, these additions will take the network to 5,287 cameras across Gurugram, Manesar and adjoining areas.

The Phase-II installation includes 1,406 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, 102 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras, 74 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, 759 general surveillance cameras, 347 face recognition cameras and 20 speed radars. These will be installed at 258 locations.

Former GMDA CEO P C Meena said the authority was upgrading its surveillance infrastructure to improve traffic management, road safety and urban governance. He has directed officers to expedite the installation process and ensure the new cameras are integrated with the ICCC.

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According to Meena, the objective is not merely to issue challans but also to promote responsible driving and help reduce accidents. He added that close coordination with the Gurugram Traffic Police would ensure the infrastructure was used effectively.

Cameras to monitor drains and garbage hotspots

The GMDA is also extending the surveillance network to civic monitoring. Drain inlets, confluence points, waterlogging-prone stretches and garbage dumping hotspots are being identified for camera coverage.

Officials said the move would enable faster responses and improve inter-departmental coordination, particularly during the monsoon.