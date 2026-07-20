10 held in crackdown on child sexual abuse material

The police arrested 10 persons in a coordinated crackdown on online transmission, downloading, storage and circulation of child sexual exploitation and abuse material, an officer said on Sunday.

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The operation was carried out over the past five days following inputs and technical analysis indicating alleged online activities involving child sexual abuse material, a senior police officer said.

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Police teams conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the Capital. As many as 10 FIRs were registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act at various police stations, including IP Estate, Paharganj, Jama Masjid, Kamla Market, Patel Nagar and Chandni Mahal.

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The police said the accused were allegedly involved in uploading and circulating child sexual abuse material online. Their identities have not been disclosed as the investigation is still on.

The police seized mobile phones and other digital devices being used in the offences during the operation. The devices were sent for forensic examination.

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Investigators are analysing the seized electronic evidence and additional digital footprints to identify other individuals linked to the network. The police said further arrests are likely as the probe progresses.