icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Rs 10 lakh compensation for Malviya Nagar fire, Saket collapse victims

Delhi: Rs 10 lakh compensation for Malviya Nagar fire, Saket collapse victims

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:39 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. FILE
Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent Hauz Rani fire in Malviya Nagar and the building collapse in Saidulajab, Saket.

Advertisement

The Delhi Government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to those injured in the two incidents.

Advertisement

The announcement was made at a special programme at the Delhi Secretariat where the Chief Minister paid tributes to the victims and honoured citizens, police personnel, officials and rescue workers who played a key role in the relief operations.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Gupta described the two incidents as tragedies that had shaken the conscience of society and left several families devastated. She directed officials to ensure that compensation and relief were disbursed swiftly and transparently so that affected families received immediate support.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who died in the incidents.

Advertisement

Among those honoured was Riyazuddin Mansoori, who helped save lives during the Hauz Rani fire by placing mattresses below the building to assist people attempting to escape the blaze. The Chief Minister announced reimbursement of the cost of the mattresses and presented him with a commendation certificate and a cheque of Rs 21,000. Similar certificates and cheques were awarded to other individuals involved in the rescue efforts.

The event was attended by Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar.

Expressing gratitude to local residents, police personnel and disaster management officials, Gupta said the prompt response by rescuers had prevented a much larger tragedy. She noted that despite limited resources, citizens and officials displayed exceptional courage and commitment during the rescue operations.

“The Delhi Government salutes every citizen and rescuer who risked their lives to protect humanity,” she said, adding that the government stands firmly with the affected families.

The Chief Minister also said that the government would strengthen safety standards, disaster management systems and public awareness measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Those honoured for their role in the Saket building collapse rescue included officials of the South District Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Police personnel and local residents who assisted in evacuation and relief efforts. Several citizens, police personnel and volunteers involved in the Malviya Nagar fire rescue operation were also recognised for their bravery and humanitarian service.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts