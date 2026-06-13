Delhi: Rs 10 lakh compensation for Malviya Nagar fire, Saket collapse victims

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent Hauz Rani fire in Malviya Nagar and the building collapse in Saidulajab, Saket.

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The Delhi Government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to those injured in the two incidents.

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The announcement was made at a special programme at the Delhi Secretariat where the Chief Minister paid tributes to the victims and honoured citizens, police personnel, officials and rescue workers who played a key role in the relief operations.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta described the two incidents as tragedies that had shaken the conscience of society and left several families devastated. She directed officials to ensure that compensation and relief were disbursed swiftly and transparently so that affected families received immediate support.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who died in the incidents.

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Among those honoured was Riyazuddin Mansoori, who helped save lives during the Hauz Rani fire by placing mattresses below the building to assist people attempting to escape the blaze. The Chief Minister announced reimbursement of the cost of the mattresses and presented him with a commendation certificate and a cheque of Rs 21,000. Similar certificates and cheques were awarded to other individuals involved in the rescue efforts.

The event was attended by Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar.

Expressing gratitude to local residents, police personnel and disaster management officials, Gupta said the prompt response by rescuers had prevented a much larger tragedy. She noted that despite limited resources, citizens and officials displayed exceptional courage and commitment during the rescue operations.

“The Delhi Government salutes every citizen and rescuer who risked their lives to protect humanity,” she said, adding that the government stands firmly with the affected families.

The Chief Minister also said that the government would strengthen safety standards, disaster management systems and public awareness measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Those honoured for their role in the Saket building collapse rescue included officials of the South District Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Police personnel and local residents who assisted in evacuation and relief efforts. Several citizens, police personnel and volunteers involved in the Malviya Nagar fire rescue operation were also recognised for their bravery and humanitarian service.