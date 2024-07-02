Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Monday said the compensation amount announced by the Delhi Government for the victims of the recent rains was too low and should be increased to Rs 1 crore.

Yadav’s statement came a day after the Delhi Government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the relatives of those who lost their lives following the unprecedented rains in the city on June 28.

Yadav claims the actual death toll is higher than reported by the government and holds the administration responsible for these fatalities. “The deaths due to the downpour were actually murders, and the Delhi Government should be held responsible for this crime,” Yadav asserted.

“So many innocent people would not have lost their lives had the Delhi Government made timely preparations to tackle monsoon mishaps like drowning and flooding of underpasses,” he added.

