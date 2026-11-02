DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 10-lakh turnout claim lie, says BJP's Sambit Patra

10-lakh turnout claim lie, says BJP's Sambit Patra

Challenges Rahul Gandhi’s ‘illegal’ poll claim

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP MP Sambit Patra. File photo
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sought to turn the Congress-led Opposition’s rally at Ramlila Maidan into a counterpoint to its own political claims, questioning the projected 10 lakh turnout and challenging Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was “illegal”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters after closely following the rally, party national spokesperson Sambit Patra used visuals of the venue to question the Congress’s crowd estimate.

Advertisement

He said Ramlila Maidan covered around 10 to 12 acres, with the stage and the area before it taking up around 15 per cent of the space. Another 40 per cent, he claimed, was left vacant, while 28,000 chairs had been placed in the remaining area.

Advertisement

Referring to footage recorded between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, Patra claimed 5,000 to 7,000 chairs were still vacant. He contrasted this with statements by Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera, that 10 lakh people would attend the rally.

Patra accused the Congress of using “trick photography” to create an impression of a larger mobilisation and said the rally’s visuals did not support the numbers being projected.

Advertisement

He then turned to Gandhi’s attack on the electoral process, questioning the basis for describing the 2024 election as “illegal” when Gandhi himself became Leader of the Opposition and several Congress and other Opposition leaders were elected in that poll.

Patra pointed out that Gyanesh Kumar was not the Election Commissioner during the 2024 elections and challenged Gandhi to produce any petition filed before a court seeking to have the election declared illegal.

“If the 2024 election was illegal, then you too are illegal as Leader of the Opposition,” Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson also attacked Gandhi’s references to the “mohabbat ki dukaan” and “Shiv ki baraat”, accusing the Congress and its allies of using the language of democracy and love while, according to him, pursuing a politics of confrontation.

Patra made the timing of the rally another major point of attack, accusing the Congress of insensitivity for holding it on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, despite appeals to choose another date. He also linked the episode to his allegations about the use of electoral rolls to identify Sikh households.

The Opposition alliance itself came under attack when Patra questioned the durability of a grouping whose constituents compete against one another in different states. Referring particularly to Uttar Pradesh, he said the unity visible at Ramlila Maidan would face its real test during seat sharing.

“Jhanda Anek, Danda Ek,” he said, arguing that the parties could turn against each other when tickets were distributed.

Patra also accused the Opposition’s campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls of seeking to protect “infiltrators”, extending the BJP’s counterattack from the rally’s turnout to the wider political battle over voter lists.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts