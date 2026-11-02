The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sought to turn the Congress-led Opposition’s rally at Ramlila Maidan into a counterpoint to its own political claims, questioning the projected 10 lakh turnout and challenging Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was “illegal”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters after closely following the rally, party national spokesperson Sambit Patra used visuals of the venue to question the Congress’s crowd estimate.

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He said Ramlila Maidan covered around 10 to 12 acres, with the stage and the area before it taking up around 15 per cent of the space. Another 40 per cent, he claimed, was left vacant, while 28,000 chairs had been placed in the remaining area.

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Referring to footage recorded between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, Patra claimed 5,000 to 7,000 chairs were still vacant. He contrasted this with statements by Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera, that 10 lakh people would attend the rally.

Patra accused the Congress of using “trick photography” to create an impression of a larger mobilisation and said the rally’s visuals did not support the numbers being projected.

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He then turned to Gandhi’s attack on the electoral process, questioning the basis for describing the 2024 election as “illegal” when Gandhi himself became Leader of the Opposition and several Congress and other Opposition leaders were elected in that poll.

Patra pointed out that Gyanesh Kumar was not the Election Commissioner during the 2024 elections and challenged Gandhi to produce any petition filed before a court seeking to have the election declared illegal.

“If the 2024 election was illegal, then you too are illegal as Leader of the Opposition,” Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson also attacked Gandhi’s references to the “mohabbat ki dukaan” and “Shiv ki baraat”, accusing the Congress and its allies of using the language of democracy and love while, according to him, pursuing a politics of confrontation.

Patra made the timing of the rally another major point of attack, accusing the Congress of insensitivity for holding it on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, despite appeals to choose another date. He also linked the episode to his allegations about the use of electoral rolls to identify Sikh households.

The Opposition alliance itself came under attack when Patra questioned the durability of a grouping whose constituents compete against one another in different states. Referring particularly to Uttar Pradesh, he said the unity visible at Ramlila Maidan would face its real test during seat sharing.

“Jhanda Anek, Danda Ek,” he said, arguing that the parties could turn against each other when tickets were distributed.

Patra also accused the Opposition’s campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls of seeking to protect “infiltrators”, extending the BJP’s counterattack from the rally’s turnout to the wider political battle over voter lists.