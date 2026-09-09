10-month war planned against dust with 1,100 anti-smog guns

Under the plan, anti-smog guns will operate from September to June, rather than being used mainly during the winter months. The Public Works Department (PWD), acting on the government’s directions, has floated 10 tenders to hire more than 1,100 anti-smog guns.

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The exercise is expected to cost the government more than Rs 150 crore.

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Until now, anti-smog guns were primarily deployed between November and March, with their numbers generally remaining below 600. The expanded deployment is aimed at controlling dust on major roads and in pollution hotspots.

Dust can contribute up to 30% of pollution

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Dust is considered a significant contributor to Delhi’s air pollution, although its share varies with the season and location. Various studies have estimated its contribution at up to around 30 per cent of the city’s pollution.

The PWD has floated five tenders for 200 anti-smog guns each, while separate tenders have been issued for smaller deployments of eight, 12 and 26 machines. The equipment includes roof-mounted systems as well as truck-mounted anti-smog guns.

Officials are expected to complete the hiring process this month, allowing deployment to begin soon.

The move also comes after criticism in previous years over delays in installing anti-smog guns during the crucial pollution season.

Mist systems made mandatory

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also made anti-smog guns or mist systems mandatory at larger construction sites and high-rise projects. Under the latest directions, buildings with more than 3,000 sq m of built-up area and construction sites exceeding 1,000 sq m must install such systems.

Road dust, construction and demolition activity, vacant plots, unpaved stretches and the open transportation of construction material remain among the major sources of dust pollution. Even dry sweeping can lift fine particles back into the air, making regular and proper road cleaning essential.