10 people stuck in elevator rescued after four hours

PTI

New Delhi, January 8

Ten people, who were stuck in an elevator of a restaurant-cum-bar in Rajender Nagar area of central Delhi, were rescued following a four-hour operation on Monday, officials said.

A lift of the restaurant had jammed after it developed some technical snag in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

"A PCR call was received around 3 am at the Rajender Nagar police station following which the staff rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the people stuck in the lift, but were unable," a senior police officer said.

An immediate assistance was sought from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), police said.

"A rescue operation was launched with the help of the DFS which continued over four hours. Everyone was rescued safely," said the police officer.

The people, who got stuck in the lift, were family and friends, police said.

Prima facie, it has emerged that malfunction resulted due to overloading, they said.

Meanwhile, an official of the DFS said they received information at 2.57 am that a few people got stuck in an elevator and needed immediate help.

"Soon three fire tenders were pressed into service. A rescue operation was immediately carried out, which took around three hours to rescue all 10 people after cutting the roof of the lift," said DFS chief Atul Garg.

Earlier in July last year, the fire-fighters had rescued 10 people, who got stuck inside the elevator of a building in the South Extension area.

The 10 people got trapped inside the elevator while trying to go to the building's ground floor after coming out from a club on the third floor.