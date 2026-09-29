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Home / Delhi / 10 professional-grade drones worth over Rs 1 crore seized at Delhi airport, 3 held

10 professional-grade drones worth over Rs 1 crore seized at Delhi airport, 3 held

The 3 Indian passengers arrived from Hong Kong via Vietnam

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:48 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A detailed search of baggage led to the recovery of 10 Autel Robotics MDX-1 drones, along with their accessories, including controllers, camera mounted gimbals, cables, propellers and joysticks. An iPhone 18 Pro Max was also recovered. Pic: iStock
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Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 10 professional grade drones valued at over Rs 1.03 crore from three Indian passengers who arrived from Hong Kong via Vietnam.

The passengers were intercepted on September 25 while crossing the Green Channel at Terminal-3 following intelligence developed by Customs officers. A detailed search of their baggage led to the recovery of 10 Autel Robotics MDX-1 drones, along with their accessories, including controllers, camera mounted gimbals, cables, propellers and joysticks. An iPhone 18 Pro Max was also recovered.

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According to Customs, a Chartered Engineer’s assessment established that the recovered drones were “professional grade drones with thermal imaging and laser range finders” and were classified as “Military/Defence grade UAV”.

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The assessment also noted that each drone requires mandatory registration with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The total market value of the seized drones and associated goods was assessed at Rs 1,03,55,900 by the Chartered Engineer.

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The passengers have been apprehended and the recovered goods were seized under Section 110(1) of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the import and intended use of the drones.

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