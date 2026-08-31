10-year-old dies after being made to stand in sun for not bringing book to school in Delhi

A 10-year-old girl student at a government school in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar died during treatment last week, with her family alleging that she was made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book to school, police sources said on Monday.

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According to the sources, the incident occurred at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya on August 27. According to the family, the school called the girl's mother, Anjali, after her health deteriorated.

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Anjali alleged that on reaching the school, she found her daughter standing out in the sun and in poor health.

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The family alleged that the teacher had punished the girl for not bringing a book. She was subsequently taken to a hospital, where she died during treatment on August 27, the source said.

Following the incident, family members and local residents held a protest outside the school, demanding strict action against those responsible.

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BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also reached the spot and said an inquiry would be conducted and strict action will be taken against any school staff member found guilty. The allegations are being investigated, the police source said.