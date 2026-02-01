DT
Home / Delhi / 10-yr-old girl killed, 2 hurt in road mishap

10-yr-old girl killed, 2 hurt in road mishap

Efforts on to identify, nab accused

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
A 10-year-old girl was killed while two others suffered injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Sonia Vihar area of northeast Delhi early on Wednesday, the police said.

The police said they received information about the accident at the Sonia Vihar police station around 12:50 am. After getting information, a police team rushed to 3rd Pushta and found three injured persons lying on the road. They were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where the minor girl was declared dead on arrival. Two others are undergoing treatment, the police said. The identity of the deceased and the injured persons is being verified.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation. A forensic team inspected the accident site and collected evidence to ascertain the sequence of events.

Teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the driver involved in the incident. Further investigation is on.

