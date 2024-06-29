10-yr-old raped, murdered

PTI

New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by her neighbours in north Delhi, and her body was found in an abandoned plot with her head smashed on early Friday. Two people have been detained in connection with the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said the locals saw the victim’s neighbour Rahul (20) take the girl towards the plot. Based on the father’s complaint, Rahul and Devdutt (30) have been apprehended and are being interrogated.